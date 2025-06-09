Disney sends Baby Yoda to bring 'Star Wars' fans to theaters

source: reuters

“The Mandalorian and Grogu,” the first “Star Wars” ​movie in seven years, heads to theaters this weekend as Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab bets on the charm ‌of Baby Yoda to re-energize the film franchise.

Disney put the “Star Wars” movies on hiatus following 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker” after executives concluded they had released too many films in a short period. That same year, the “Star Wars” TV show “The Mandalorian” became a hit on the ​Disney+ streaming service.

The series introduced a small green creature with oversized eyes, initially dubbed Baby Yoda and ​later revealed to be named Grogu, that became a pop culture sensation.

Grogu’s big-screen adventure, however, ⁠may open with the smallest domestic box office result for any “Star Wars” movie since Disney bought the franchise ​from creator George Lucas in 2012. Analysts predict “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will take in roughly $75 million to $100 million over ​the Memorial Day weekend at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

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Disney’s lowest-grossing “Star Wars” film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” brought in $103 million over Memorial Day weekend in 2018 and was considered a flop.

“What Disney is trying to figure out is, theatrically speaking, is Star Wars still essential? ​Do people still feel like they need to go see it in the theaters?” said Jeff Bock, senior box ​office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co.

Bock said he expected “Mandalorian and Grogu” to bring in roughly $85 million domestically through Monday. That would ‌be a ⁠success, Bock said, given the film cost about $165 million to make compared with $300 million-plus production budgets for other “Star Wars” movies. It also would spark more sales of Baby Yoda toys and t-shirts, he said.