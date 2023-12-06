Two trial matches for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have confirmed two trial matches before the start of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

In a statement, the Drua confirm that both matches will be held in Australia.

The Drua will take on the ACT Brumbies on February 3rd at Viking Park in Canberra.

A second trial match will be against the Melbourne Rebels on February 16th at Gosch’s Paddock in Melbourne.

The Drua will then kick-off their 2024 Super Rugby Pacific campaign a week later, when they travel to Auckland to face the Blues on February 24th.

Their first home match next year will be against the defending champions, the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka on March 9th.