Football

Turner celebrates U.S. win with gender reveal party on pitch

55

March 29, 2023 6:40 am

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - United States Training [Source: Reuters]

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 CONCACAF Nations League win over El Salvador but had an even bigger statement to make after the game when he took to the pitch to reveal of the gender of his second child.

Surrounded by family and team mates, 28-year-old Turner booted a ball filled with pink smoke for him and his wife to find out they are expecting a girl.

“I think I’m in big, big trouble in the future. She’s gonna have me wrapped around her finger,” Arsenal keeper Turner, a dad to nine-month-old Easton, told Goal.com on Monday.

“To be able to come here and for U.S. Soccer to be so flexible to allow us to do that, it’s just a really special moment for us and I’m super excited to be a girl dad.”

The win courtesy of Ricardo Pepi’s third goal in two games saw the U.S. secure a return to the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

