Young Tennis stars shine despite challenges

The Suva Tennis Association acknowledges that, while they strive to provide their athletes with opportunities to showcase their talents on the big stage, it is not always easy, as financial hurdles often arise.

However, this did not dampen their spirit; as they went out of their way to make things happen for their athletes.

After a successful Margaret Court Cup, the team is in day three of the Victorian Grass Court Championships currently being held in Australia.

Suva Tennis PR Officer Manuha’apai Qaqaturaga says they were not about to let the invitation from Australia slip by, as it presented a great opportunity for their youngsters to shine.

“It was such a challenging experience for us to go through especially when we have kids who cannot afford their airfares and it was a big thing especially being in Australia for the first time and to be able to go to the Australia Open, they really needed accommodation for the two nights.”

Qaqaturaga adds they have acknowledged the support of those who made this trip possible, recognizing it as a significant step toward a bright future for tennis in the country.

Suva Tennis will only have a week when they return from Australia before they represent the country in the West Pacific tournament in Lautoka.