Suva tennis juniors receive $18K boost

Suva will field six players at two major tournaments in the Western Division from tomorrow.

The group, consisting of four girls and two boys were given a timely boost yesterday with the Suva Lawn Tennis Club handing over $1800 cash to assist the player’s in the Easter Tennis, which starts tomorrow in Nadi and the West Pacific Regional Tennis Tournament, which starts in Lautoka next week.

Suva Lawn Tennis Club member Roderick Evers says it is wonderful to see strong support from the community for the development of junior tennis through cash donations and a fundraising dinner.

Suva tennis coach Sumit Lal says the assistance will go a long way in motivating the players to lift their performance to another level.

“I’m deeply grateful for what Suva Lawn Tennis has achieved in this short period of time with a cash donation of $1800 and with some T-shirts and hats for the kids for West Pacific and Easter tournament.”

Team Fiji will field 32 players in the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 grades at the West Pacific Regional Tennis Tournament, which starts on Easter Monday.

The tournament will feature Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and Kiribati.