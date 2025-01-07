Eight Tennis youngsters out for exposure

[Source: Supplied]

The Suva Tennis Association has sent eight talented young athletes to represent Fiji in Australia, competing in two prestigious tournaments, the Margaret Court Cup and the Victorian Grass Court Championship.

The young Fijian team will participate in the Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 categories, showcasing their skills against some of Australia’s finest junior players.

Suva Tennis PR officer Manuha’apai Qaqaturaga highlights that while these tournaments provide essential exposure, the athletes are also gaining valuable life lessons and technical skills.

Article continues after advertisement

“It broadens their cultural understanding and motivates them to pursue their own goals. This year they came out with guns blazing and giving their utmost best and even meeting some Australian juniors who have played at least hundreds of matches to come through to this event.”

Qaqaturaga commends the team for their achievements so far and expresses confidence in their potential to finish at the top when the tournament concludes.

The team previously attended this tournament by invitation from the Director of the Margaret Court Tennis Academy last year.

Looking ahead, Suva Tennis aims to participate in more tournaments like these, fostering greater opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and gain invaluable experience.

The competition is currently being held in Albury-Wodonga, a region spanning the Murray River, with Albury in New South Wales and Wodonga in Victoria.