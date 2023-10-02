Cornish, Kamoe win Open Singles category

From left: Benjamin Junior, Storm Cornish, Tarani Kamoe and Josephine Grace Debalevu [Source: Suva Tennis/Facebook]

Storm Cornish emerged victorious in the Open Men’s Singles final at the Vodafone Suva Tennis Open.

He achieved a remarkable 6-4 7-5 victory over Benjamin Junior from the Solomon Islands on the Paradiso Tennis court.

The Suva Tennis Association has recognized Cornish as their top contender for the gold medal at the upcoming Pacific Games.

The association also commends Benjamin Junior for his unwavering determination and effort displayed during today’s match.

In the Open Women’s Singles final, Tarani Kamoe secured the title by defeating Josephine Grace Debalevu with a score of 6-2 6-4.

Debalevu will also represent the country in the Pacific Games next month.

The three-day competition concluded today at the Paradiso and Victoria courts in Suva.