Aryna Sabalenka advances in Brisbane

[Source: Reuters]

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka overcame a spirited challenge from 15th-seeded Yulia Putintseva to record a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in a Round of 16 match at the Brisbane International in Australia.

Sabalenka, of Belarus, rallied from down 5-3 in the first set and finished with six aces to dispatch the Russian-born Kazakhstani in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

While Sabalenka advanced, third-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia and 10th-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were not as fortunate.

Polina Kudermetova of Russia posted a 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 win over Kasatkina and Czech Marie Bouzkova secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Azarenka.

Eighth-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva dispatched Czech Linda Noskova, the No. 12 seed, 6-3, 6-0 in 63 minutes.

Also on Thursday, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia collected a 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 win over Elina Avanesyan of Armenia and Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Yuan Yue of China.

Ashlyn Kreuger seized a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands and Australian Kimberly Birrell notched a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova of Russia.

ASB Classic

Top-seeded Madison Keys cruised into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jaqueline Cristian of Romania in Auckland, New Zealand.

Keys fired three aces and took advantage of five double faults to dispatch Cristian in 67 minutes and set up a match versus fifth-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Fellow Americans Hailey Baptiste, Alycia Parks and Robin Montgomery also were victorious on Thursday.

Baptiste overcame a first-set stumble to notch a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (6) win over Jodie Burrage of Great Britain, Parks secured a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Greet Minnen of Belgium and Montgomery breezed to a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Nao Hibino of Japan.