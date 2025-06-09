Fifth man charged with yaqona thefts

[File Photo]

Another man has been charged in connection with yaqona thefts on Taveuni, bringing the total number of suspects to five.

The accused has been charged with two counts of theft in relation to two separate incidents.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, says a dedicated task force is working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the crop thefts.

He is urging anyone with information to come forward via Crimestoppers on 919 or the National Command Centre on 9905 296.

