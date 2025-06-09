Over 100 golfers for Ba Club Open

[Source: Supplied]

More than 100 golfers will be taking part in this weekend’s Ba Golf Club Open.

This much-anticipated annual tournament is set to welcome a mix of amateur and professional talent.

Sponsored by R.C. Manubhai, the Ba Open offers a unique opportunity for golfers of all levels to compete, network, and enjoy the beautiful course at the club.

[Source: Supplied]

This event has been a longstanding tradition, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship among the golfing community.

RC.Manubhai chief executive officer, Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, says they’re proud to once again support the tournament and golf is a sport that unites individuals from all walks of life.

He also says they are honored to contribute to an event that fosters community spirit and sportsmanship.

The event will take place at the Ba Golf Club this Saturday and Sunday.

