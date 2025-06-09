Cyber gaps threaten Fiji

Anthony Rowell, Chillisoft Vendor Security Lead

Fiji’s ambition to become a leading digital economy in the region could be undermined by cybersecurity gaps that threaten national infrastructure and digital services.

Chillisoft Vendor Security Lead Anthony Rowell says growing threats such as AI-driven cyber-attacks, phishing, and credential theft are already being detected across Fiji and must be addressed urgently.

He adds cyber security is now a national resilience issue, not just a technical one.

Article continues after advertisement

“These three types pose serious risks to Fiji and organizations, such as credential threats, financial fraud, data breaches, and also operational disruption in the case of a ransomware attack. For Fiji organizations, these attacks, if they were successful, could lead to financial loss, loss of customer trust, andregulatory penalties, or they could induce costly downtime with your services being nobbled by a potential threat.”

Rowell warns that failing to act could disrupt governance, erode public trust, and stall investment in Fiji’s digital economy.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.