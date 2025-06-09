Cakaudrove backs plan to decentralize road cleaning

The Province of Cakaudrove has thrown its full support behind a government-proposed initiative to decentralize road cleaning efforts to the district and village level.

This follows a request made during the recent Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting by the Fiji Roads Authority to begin consultations in various districts to ensure the plan is rolled out effectively.

FRA General Manager North, Delana Rabalaka, while addressing the council, said the initiative aims to improve response times during natural disasters and streamline regular maintenance efforts.

“I believe this is one of the government’s current plans. We need to first seek approval to bring this discussion to the provincial level. It will also make things easier when every village and community takes responsibility for cleaning the roadsides in front of their areas, rather than waiting on the authorities.”

He adds that once implemented properly, the plan could also provide income opportunities for villagers, although it must follow due processes and guidelines.

Cakaudrove-i-Vanua Representative Taia Colatiniyara also expressed support, saying the move would help villagers better understand their role in maintaining road safety.

He says that currently, the focus is often on clearing the ground, but overhanging branches are being overlooked, which can pose real hazards to vehicles and road users.

The proposal is seen as a practical way to build community ownership of road maintenance and reduce dependency on national teams, especially in rural and remote areas.

