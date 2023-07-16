Alcaraz will have to kick Djokovic off his throne, says Wilander

Novak Djokovi. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Carlos Alcaraz will have to kick Novak Djokovic off his Wimbledon throne in today’s final because he will not be given an inch, according to seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander.

The 20-year-old Spaniard will attempt to end Djokovic’s 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass and deny the Serbian a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and fifth straight title at the All England Club where he has been champion seven times.

Alcaraz is already world number one and claimed last year’s U.S. Open by beating Casper Ruud, but the challenge of Djokovic is “another universe”, according to Wilander.

Article continues after advertisement

Should he succeed, however, the Swede believes it would represent a seismic shift in men’s tennis.

Alcaraz’s all-court game has wowed the Wimbledon crowds this year and Wilander says he is the ‘complete package’.

Alcaraz destroyed Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev to set up the Djokovic showdown but will need to replicate that performance, and some, if he is to win on Sunday, says Wilander.

The Spaniard faced Djokovic in an eagerly-awaited French Open semi-final last month but after winning the opening set he suffered cramp and was overwhelmed in four sets.

With Federer retired, Nadal soon to follow and Djokovic in the final chapters of his career, despite still being the dominant force, men’s tennis is at the end of an era — with those three having shared 65 Grand Slam titles.