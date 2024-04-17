Team Fiji remains hopeful

[Taekwondo Fiji Coach Master Sang Hyun Ra, Team Fiji Chef-de-Mission, Sale Sorovaki and Archery Fiji representative George Fong]

Team Fiji is remaining hopeful that more sports will confirm their places for the Paris Olympics to be held this year.

With the 100-day countdown having started, so far, the Fiji men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams along with sailing, taekwondo, and archery have confirmed their place for Paris.

Team Fiji Chef-de-Mission, Sale Sorovaki says boxing, weightlifting and judo are also vying for place to the Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Archery has been given a chance after a technicality as Chaandvi Prasad gets her chance to represent Fiji.

World Archery says this comes as New Zealand has declined the recurve women’s quota place for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games won by Nuala Edmundson at the Oceania continental qualifier in March.

The National Olympic Committee has accepted the men’s spot secured by Ben McLean.