Team Fiji named for 2026 Commonwealth Games

[Source: File]

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) has officially announced the final Team Fiji delegation for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

A total of 58 athletes and officials have been selected to represent the country across eight sports following an extensive selection and approval process by the FASANOC Selection Justification Committee and Board.

Team Fiji will compete in athletics, basketball 3×3, boxing, bowling, judo, para athletics, swimming, and weightlifting, with several sports qualifying through direct pathways and bipartite invitations.

FASANOC Secretary General and CEO Vanessa Kilner congratulated those selected, describing the achievement as the result of years of hard work and sacrifice.

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“Earning the opportunity to represent our nation at the Commonwealth Games is a significant achievement,” Kilner said. “We are confident Team Fiji will represent our country with pride, integrity, and excellence in Glasgow.”

She also acknowledged the efforts of athletes who narrowly missed selection and encouraged them to continue striving for future international opportunities.

Team Fiji will enter its final phase of preparation ahead of the Games, with departures scheduled in stages. The basketball, bowls, and swimming teams will depart on July 20 and athletics and weightlifting on July 22, while the boxing team will leave earlier on July 4 for a training camp in Ireland.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, with FASANOC calling on all Fijians to rally behind the national team as they prepare to compete against the Commonwealth’s best.