Team Fiji gymnasts set for Australian clubs carnival

A group of 20 talented gymnasts will be representing Team Fiji in Aerobic Gymnastics at the 2025 Australian National Clubs Carnival, held in the Gold Coast from next week.

The team will be led by Head Coach Josiemaraya Ryland and volunteer assistant Sai Vualili.

The team includes 11 athletes from Flight Club and 9 from AeroGym Fiji.

The young gymnasts, aged 7 to 14, will compete across various levels, including Levels 3–5, AeroDance Division 1, and Youth International.

The team members are scheduled to fly out on different days, with the first group departing tomorrow.

