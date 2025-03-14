Tavua-Lautoka clash rescheduled to Sunday

Tavua Rugby

The Extra Premier League match between Tavua and Lautoka has been rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday, with kick-off set for 3 pm at Garvey Park, Tavua.

The change in schedule was initiated by Tavua, as Club Vice President Hirendra Kumar explained that the venue had been pre-booked for Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competitions on Saturday.

As a result of this change, all Extra Premier League matches for this round will now be played on Sunday at 3 pm.

Suva will take on Nadroga at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, while Nadi hosts Nasinu at King Charles Park in Nadi.

Navua will clash with Labasa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, with live commentary available on Radio Fiji Two.

