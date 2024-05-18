Reds gunning for top four finish

From left: Serupepeli Uru, Peni Ravai, and Suliasi Vunivalu

Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger, Suliasi Vunivalu says today’s clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is just as important for his team as it is for the hosts.

Vunivalu says while the hosts are gunning for a win to remain in contention for a playoffs spot, the Reds are aiming for a top-four finish and secure a home quarterfinal spot.

The Navave villager of Bua says it’s not easy playing the Fijian Drua at home, as they found out last year when they lost at the HFC Bank Stadium 41-17.

“Our preparation has been good this week. The boys are really excited to come to Suva and come up against the Drua so it will be a tough one so and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.”



Suliasi Vunivalu

Vunivalu adds he always enjoys playing in Fiji because he gets to play in front of family and friends.

The hulking winger is one of three Fijians in the Reds side, with Peni Ravai at tight-head prop and lock forward Serupepeli Uru named on the bench.

The Drua versus Reds match kicks off at 2.05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, in Super Rugby Pacific results from last night, the Hurricanes defeated the Moana Pasifika 32-24 while the Chiefs edged the Melbourne Rebels 26-23.