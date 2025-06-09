Qualifying finals confirmed for Hurricanes and Chiefs

The Super Rugby Pacific Qualifying Final fixtures featuring the Hurricanes and Chiefs have been confirmed, with both sides having secured hosting rights courtesy of a top-two finish on the competition ladder.

With their opponents still to be determined across the final two weeks of the regular season, the Hurricanes will kick off the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific Finals Series on Friday, 5 June at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

The Chiefs will host their Qualifying Final at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday, 6 June.

The Super Rugby Pacific Finals Series opens with three Qualifying Finals, with the 3rd vs. 4th Qualifying Final fixture details to be confirmed once the competing teams are known.

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The three winning teams in the Qualifying Finals progress to the Semi-Finals along with the highest-ranked losing team (the ‘lucky loser’).

In a variation from last season, in 2026, the ‘lucky loser’ will be relegated to the lowest seeding for the Semi-Finals and as such, forego any chance to host the Semi-Final or the Grand Final, should they progress.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will meet the Western Force at 9.35pm and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.