Crusaders lock in finals spot after late Havili try

The Chiefs refused to go quietly, launching a dramatic, length-of-the-field counterattack after the siren. [Photo: SUPER RUGBY]

A captain’s knock from David Havili has secured the Crusaders a thrilling 36-32 victory over the Chiefs at One NZ Stadium, locking in their Super Rugby Pacific finals spot and keeping their unbeaten home record intact.

In a classic, see-sawing New Zealand derby, Havili proved to be the ultimate match-winner in the final four minutes.

The Crusaders skipper first flipped the field with a brilliant 50-22 kick from deep inside his own half, before capitalising on a Chiefs unforced error moments later, latching onto a Leicester Fainga’anuku offload and diving over for the decisive try.

The Chiefs refused to go quietly, launching a dramatic, length-of-the-field counter-attack after the siren following a long-range penalty attempt.

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Isaac Hutchinson and Kyren Taumoefolau burst deep into Crusaders territory, but the hosts managed to isolate the runners and force a crucial turnover, sealing the win.

Earlier, the Chiefs looked dangerous, opening the scoring through Taumoefolau and relying on a powerful rolling maul that saw hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho crash over for his ninth try of the season.

A breathless first half saw tries from Josh Lord, Jamie Hannah, and Christian Lio-Willie, leaving the Chiefs with a narrow two-point lead at the break.

The second-half fireworks continued as Johnny McNicholl crossed for a double, setting the stage for Havili’s late-game heroics.

With the victory, the Crusaders not only book their ticket to the postseason but also move within just two points of the third-placed Blues as they hunt for a crucial home qualifying final.