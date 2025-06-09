Fijians to tighten spending amid economic pressures

Families and small businesses are bracing to tighten spending amid growing economic pressures

Concerns are growing over an electricity tariff increase set to take effect next week, which many fear will place further pressure on already strained household budgets.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission announced on Thursday that electricity rates will rise from 34 cents to 39 cents per kilowatt-hour under a new fuel surcharge adjustment.

While the government will subsidise electricity for households earning under $30,000 annually, many families and businesses remain worried about the broader impact of rising costs linked to volatile global fuel prices.

Members of the public told FBC News the increase will hit both families and commercial operations across the country.

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Harminder Singh, a restaurant owner, explained that the price hike will fall hard on businesses.

“It’s very hard; this will impact all businesses,” Singh said. “It’s happening worldwide, but it will definitely affect us very badly.”

Similarly, Va, a BPO sector worker, raised concerns over wages failing to keep pace with increasing expenses.

“Taking into account the minimum wage rate in Fiji right now, it doesn’t really match with the way expenses are increasing, especially with electricity.”

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel acknowledged the economic strain facing ordinary Fijians, saying government intervention was necessary to maintain critical services during the ongoing fuel crisis.

“Nonetheless, given the unprecedented scale of this crisis and the uncertainty surrounding how long this may continue, we must act prudently.”

As Fiji prepares for the higher charges next week, many families and small businesses are bracing to tighten spending amid growing economic pressures driven by global markets.