Netball boosts Fiji-US ties

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The push to establish netball as a major community sport in the United States has gained fresh momentum, with the Santa Rosa Netball Club now calling on the wider Fijian diaspora to rally behind its vision for a dedicated netball facility in California.

Club president Mereoni Lutuciri says the sport’s rapid rise in Santa Rosa is doing far more than producing athletes, with netball becoming a powerful platform for youth development, cultural unity, and stronger sporting ties between Fiji and the United States.

“Netball is becoming much bigger than sport in Santa Rosa. It is creating leadership, discipline, cultural pride, and bringing communities together through one shared purpose.”

What began as a small community initiative has quickly evolved into a growing multicultural movement, with the club expanding across women’s, men’s, and mixed divisions while attracting players and families from across California and beyond.

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With participation numbers climbing, the club is now turning its attention toward securing a permanent home for the sport by engaging the Santa Rosa City Council and local stakeholders in hopes of developing a dedicated netball court capable of hosting tournaments, youth programs, and athlete development pathways.

The club also hopes to strengthen its relationship with Netball Fiji through future coaching exchanges, development initiatives, and international tournaments involving visiting Fijian teams competing in the United States.

Lutuciri believes those partnerships can play a major role in strengthening people-to-people connections while opening new opportunities for Pacific athletes abroad.

“We look forward to welcoming teams from Fiji to the United States as we continue building stronger sporting partnerships and people-to-people connections through netball.”

The Santa Rosa Netball Club says community support will be crucial in ensuring the sport continues to grow and that young athletes are provided with the facilities, mentorship, and opportunities needed to succeed.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. Together, we can grow netball in America while showcasing the strength, unity, and spirit of the Pacific community through sport.”

The club remains committed to promoting professionalism, inclusion, and community empowerment while using netball as a bridge to strengthen cultural and sporting ties between Fiji and the United States.