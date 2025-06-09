Labasa to face stern Rewa test

[File Photo]

Labasa FC will be desperate to respond in style when it hosts Rewa FC in a high-stakes Extra Premier League Round Two clash at Subrail Park this afternoon.

The Babasiga Lions head into the blockbuster encounter under pressure after being stunned by a draw against bottom-placed T/Naitasiri last weekend, a result that dented their momentum at the top of the table and opened the door for their closest challengers.

Despite the setback, Labasa remains league leader with 18 points from nine matches, although both Ba and Rewa have closed the gap significantly in what is quickly becoming a tightly contested title race.

Today’s fixture also carries added motivation for the northern side, which is still searching for revenge following its 2-1 defeat to Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park earlier this season.

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Labasa has been among the competition’s most consistent teams this campaign, registering five wins, three draws and just one loss.

Much of that success has been built on its defensive discipline, with the side conceding only seven goals in nine outings, the best defensive record in the league.

However, questions remain over its attacking edge after failing to break down T/Naitasiri’s defence in the previous round, and coach expectations will be high for a sharper performance in front of goal.

Rewa, meanwhile, arrives in Labasa full of confidence after edging Ba 3-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of Round Nine.

The Delta Tigers sit third on the standings with 16 points and know a victory today could potentially send them to the top of the table, depending on other results.

Rewa’s attacking firepower has been one of its biggest strengths this season, with the side already netting 17 goals while showing improved form and composure in recent weeks.

With just two points separating the top three teams, today’s showdown could prove pivotal in shaping the race for the 2026 Extra Premier League title.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 pm at Subrail Park in Labasa.

In another match today, Navua will host Nadroga at 3 pm at the Uprising Sports Ground in Navua.

Meanwhile, Nadi beat Suva 2-1 in a match last night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.