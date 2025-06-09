Young Rams ready to shake up Fiji Cup

Fresh off overseas campaigns and fueled by unfinished business, the youthful Zodiac Rams are preparing to storm into next month’s Vodafone Fiji Cup determined to prove they belong among Fiji basketball’s elite.

Led by Fiji rep Keenan Hughes, the Rams are shaping up as one of the most exciting sides to watch after finishing runners-up in last year’s competition.

While many clubs will rely on experience, Hughes believes the Rams’ youthful energy, overseas exposure and hunger could become their biggest weapon.

“We’re a younger team compared to the rest of them. So we’re going to be out to show everyone that not only are we younger, but we’re just as hungry as them and just as competitive.”

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The side has been building steadily toward the tournament, with several overseas-based players returning home to strengthen the squad.

Hughes himself recently returned from the United States, while other Rams players are flying in from Australia ahead of the competition.

“Most of our players have been training all year round. We’ve been ready for this competition for a while.”

Despite the influx of overseas talent, Hughes said team chemistry will not be an issue, with most of the squad having previously played together under the Rams banner.

“It’s not really new players, We’ve all played for the Rams at some point, but this is probably the first time all our schedules have lined up and we’re all in the country together at the same time.”

The club may not have the long history enjoyed by some of Fiji basketball’s traditional powerhouses, but Hughes believes the Rams are quickly building an identity of their own.

After falling short in last year’s final, the team now heads into the Vodafone Fiji Cup carrying confidence, momentum and a point to prove.

“We’re all excited to play with each other again and bring the challenge to all these teams. So much talent back home, and we’re ready.”

The Fiji Cup will start on the 4th of next month at the FMF Gym in