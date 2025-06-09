Macedru breaks Fiji shot put record at Oceania Championships

[File Photo]

A new national record has added more shine to Fiji’s campaign at the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships, with Maryann Macedru delivering the best women’s shot put throw in the country’s history.

The Fiji throws star produced a massive 14.76 metre effort in the Open Women’s Shot Put final to set a new Fiji national record, eclipsing the previous mark of 14.74m that was established in 2025.

Although Macedru narrowly missed out on a podium finish after placing fourth in the final, her record-breaking performance stood out as one of the highlights for Team Fiji at the championships.

The achievement continues the strong showing by Fiji’s throws squad, which has already collected gold medals during the competition, with Macedru’s historic effort further underlining the depth and progress of Fiji athletics on the regional stage.

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Her new benchmark now raises the standard for women’s shot put in the country and adds another proud moment for Fiji athletics at the Oceania Championships.

The competition wraps up today with Team Fiji set to feature in eight events.