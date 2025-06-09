Jackson banks on Valetini’s boot against Force

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Experience, territory and a booming boot have driven Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson into a crucial playmaking reshuffle as the Fijian Drua prepare for a high-stakes clash against the Western Force tonight.

Jackson revealed veteran flyhalf Kemu Valetini has earned the starting No.10 jersey ahead of rising star Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula after a game-changing cameo off the bench last weekend, with the Drua coach banking on tactical kicking and composure to counter the Force’s dangerous territorial game.

The Drua were heavily trailing before halftime last week against the Waratahs, but Jackson says the momentum shifted dramatically after a string of substitutions, with the side storming back to dominate the second half.

“Kemu gets a start because I thought he played extremely well when he came on.”

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The coach believes Valetini’s experience in Australian rugby could prove decisive against a Force side known for controlling territory through their kicking game.

Jackson admits Armstrong-Ravula’s workload this season also played a role in the decision, with the young playmaker logging heavy minutes for both the Drua and the Flying Fijians.

“Izzy has been awesome for us. He’s a young man and he’s played a heck of a lot of minutes, not only with us but with the Flying Fijians as well.”

Despite being moved to the bench, Jackson expects Armstrong-Ravula to make a major impact later in the contest, describing him as a player the Drua have “massively enjoyed” this season.

But with the Force boasting a dangerous back three and strong tactical kickers, Jackson made it clear the battle for territory could decide the match.

“We’ll need to make sure the field position is in favour of us because the Force kick a lot. They’re good kickers as well and have a very good back three.”

The Drua will chase a crucial result on Australian soil at 9.35 tonight.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.