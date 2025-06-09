Legge promises attacking brand from Drua Women

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge says fans can expect the side to return to its exciting attacking identity while also aiming to dominate opponents this season.

The Drua Women continue preparations for the upcoming campaign with renewed focus after missing out on the title over the past two seasons.

Legge says the squad remains committed to playing the traditional free-flowing style that has become synonymous with Fijian women’s rugby.

“For the fans, they can expect to see our old Fijiana style come through.”

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At the same time, the coach stressed that the side’s ambitions go beyond entertaining rugby, with the team determined to impose itself physically and mentally throughout the competition.

“We’re going out there to dominate.”

Legge says those standards and expectations are now driving the squad heading into the new season.

“That’s the expectation from us.”

The Drua Women continue building towards their opening fixtures as they chase a return to the top of Super Rugby Women’s competition.

The Drua women’s side will kick off their season on the 6th of next month against the Waratahs.