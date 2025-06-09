Zayn Malik dodges bottles thrown during London Q&A event

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Zayn Malik had a near-miss with two water bottles during a Q&A event in London on Thursday.

In videos of the incident shared to social media, the singer is seen heading off stage after his Q&A at Banquet Records in Kingston, England, when two water bottles are hurled in his direction from the balcony of the venue. The first bottle whizzes past Malik’s face, just missing his head thanks to the musician ducking down to miss the thrown object.

Malik looks up in the direction of the thrown bottle, just as another sails dangerously close to his head, and he’s ushered outside by security and staff.

Other angles of the video appear to show the bottles were thrown by one person, who can also be seen pointing and shouting something at the singer.

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Reps for Malik didn’t immediately respond when Entertainment Weekly reached out for comment on the situation.

The incident comes a few weeks after Malik announced the cancellation of his U.S. tour dates, as well as scheduled Dublin and Birmingham shows in the U.K., following several hospitalizations in April. The singer released his new album Konnakol last month, and the companion tour serves as his first time headlining arenas and stadiums as a solo artist.

“To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love you’ve shown me on the album release and more importantly your love, prayers, and well wishes for my health. I’ve felt it, and it’s meant the world. I’ve been at home recovering and I’m doing well and will be better and stronger than before,” Malik told fans via Instagram Stories at the time.

He continued, “I’ve had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL tour. I want to make sure I still get out and see as many of you as I possibly can. I’m really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon.”

The musician signed off his story, “Big Love, Z.”

Malik is expected to kick off other U.K. and Mexico shows on Saturday.

While no explanation for the incident is available at time of publication, it does reflect a troubling trend of artists who have been put in danger or seriously injured by fans who toss personal items onstage. Earlier this month, Bring Me the Horizon vocalist Oli Sykes was struck in the head by a cell phone while performing in St. Louis during a recent concert and later revealed he suffered a “mild concussion” after.

In March, country musician Riley Green revealed he had to get stitches after a concertgoer similarly threw a cell phone that hit his head.

Other stars — like Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini — have also been hit with projectiles during their performances in recent years. The trend became so commonplace that Taylor Swift addressed it while on her Eras Tour in 2023, telling a Buenos Aires crowd that “it really freaks me out” when items get thrown onstage.

“I love that you brought presents and that is so nice, but just can you please not throw them on the stage,” Swift added. “I love you so much.”