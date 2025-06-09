Mayanavanua reflects on pressure moments in Waratahs loss

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Temo Mayanavanua says the side struggled to stay composed during key moments in yesterday’s 50-35 loss to the Waratahs in Suva.

The Drua found themselves under pressure throughout periods of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash, with the Waratahs capitalizing on momentum swings and defensive lapses.

Mayanavanua admitted one of the team’s biggest challenges was trying to remain connected when the pressure intensified.

“We’re just trying to calm everyone down… when we fall into those pressure moments, there are certain players that tend to drift away.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Drua skipper says the leadership group worked hard to keep the team focused and united during difficult passages of play.

“So we try and stay connected and stay tight.”

Despite the disappointment of the result, Mayanavanua credited the Waratahs for executing their game plan effectively.

“Heads-up to the Waratahs… they did to us what we wanted to do to them, and they did it really well.”

The Drua will travel to Perth next week to face the Western Force.