A service of prayer, tribute and remembrance

[file/photo]

A solemn moment was witnessed today at Centenary Church in Suva as congregants marked Mother’s Day by remembering women who have passed on, as well as those currently facing hardship around the world.

Women led today’s service as the church joined in the nationwide Mother’s Day observance.

In a moving tribute, two women from the congregation carried bouquets of flowers to the altar as the church sang a special song in remembrance of mothers and women.

The service also included prayers for women of all faiths around the world, especially those facing hardship, that they may find strength, hope, and healing.

Article continues after advertisement

The church also prayed for women who are bedridden, those living in conflict areas, and women in abusive relationships.

Prayers were also offered for women in prison, and for children who are growing up without their mothers.

Centenary Church is one of hundreds of churches around the country that marked Mother’s Day today.