Navua’s township push decades in the making

[Photo: FILE]

The push to officially declare Navua a town has been decades in the making, with discussions dating back more than 50 years.

Speaking on the proposed township status for Navua, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the idea was first raised in 1973, but several planning and infrastructure challenges delayed the process over the years.

The Minister says rapid population growth and increasing development in and around Navua have now strengthened the case for township status.

The Minister notes that more people are moving into the area, while commercial activities within Navua’s central business district and nearby communities continue to expand.

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“If you look at the history of Navua, the idea came about in 1973, so now it went a long way back. But now, if you look at the development in Navua, in the population itself, now people are moving towards Navua as well as nearby areas, and there are also a lot of developments that are happening.”

However, he said infrastructure shortcomings, particularly road upgrades and planning requirements, remained key hurdles that needed to be addressed before the official declaration could be made.

He adds that one of the key issues that was delayed was the improvement of Navua’s infrastructure, like roads, drainage, and some key services, which is currently ongoing.

Permanent Secretary of Local Government Seema Sharma also acknowledged preparations that are underway to declare Navua as the country’s 12th town by September.

“We’re looking at the proclamation documentation and also the tender for a market space, bus stand, a new municipal office plus looking at basically a town square for Navua.”

The Ministry of Local Government is currently working on revising the Navua town scheme and formalising planning arrangements, including the relocation of some infrastructure. Nikhil/