Record-breaker Sinner beats Medvedev to set up Italian Open final with Ruud

[Source: Reuters]

World number one Jannik Sinner had a restless night before completing a rain-interrupted victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach the Italian ​Open final on home soil on Saturday.

The top seed beat Medvedev ‌6-2 5-7 6-4 in a semi-final that was suspended on Friday due to heavy rain, with Sinner leading 4-2 in the decider when play was halted.

On Sunday, Sinner ​will play Norwegian 23rd seed Casper Ruud, who has lost four ​times against the Italian.

“A tough challenge, to be honest. During ⁠the night, usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not ​easy,” Sinner said.

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“When you’re in the third set, nearly done, but you ​still have to show up again … It’s basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again, but I’m very happy how I handled the situation.”

The victory ​extended Sinner’s remarkable Masters winning streak to 33 consecutive matches, a record ​run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo ‌and ⁠Madrid.

Remarkably, the Rome crown is the only one missing from his impressive Masters collection, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final.