Record-breaker Sinner beats Medvedev to set up Italian Open final with Ruud

[Source: Reuters]
World number one Jannik Sinner had a restless night before completing a rain-interrupted victory over Daniil Medvedev to reach the Italian Open final on home soil on Saturday.
The top seed beat Medvedev 6-2 5-7 6-4 in a semi-final that was suspended on Friday due to heavy rain, with Sinner leading 4-2 in the decider when play was halted.
On Sunday, Sinner will play Norwegian 23rd seed Casper Ruud, who has lost four times against the Italian.
“A tough challenge, to be honest. During the night, usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not easy,” Sinner said.
“When you’re in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again … It’s basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again, but I’m very happy how I handled the situation.”
The victory extended Sinner’s remarkable Masters winning streak to 33 consecutive matches, a record run that has seen him claim titles in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.
Remarkably, the Rome crown is the only one missing from his impressive Masters collection, having lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final.