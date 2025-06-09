Five Labasa players remain in national camp

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Labasa women’s football head coach Roneel Ram says five of his players will remain in camp with the Fiji national side following another dominant performance in the women’s competition.

Labasa continued its impressive form with a commanding 10-1 victory over Suva yesterday, backing up last week’s emphatic 7-1 win over Lautoka. The side’s strong performances have further highlighted the growing depth of talent within the squad.

Ram confirmed several players have now been retained by the national setup ahead of the upcoming Hong Kong tour.

“Yes, of course… five of our girls will be staying back with the national team preparing for the Hong Kong tour.”

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The coach says the selected players have earned the opportunity through their preparation and performances in recent matches.

“These girls have all been preparing very well for this camp.”

Ram also praised the team’s overall performances, which have seen Labasa emerge as one of the standout sides in the competition.

The inclusion of the five players in the national camp continues Labasa’s growing contribution to Fiji women’s football.