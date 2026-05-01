Labasa FC thumps Suva at home

[PHOTO: MELI LADDPETER]

Labasa FC produced a dominant performance this afternoon, thrashing Suva FC 10-1 at the Fiji Football Academy in the Women’s Super League.

Head coach Roneel Ram said the emphatic victory was a reflection of the team’s hard work and preparation in the lead-up to the competition.

He praised the players for their outstanding performance and thanked them for making the district proud with their efforts on the field.

Despite the convincing win, Ram admitted there are still areas the side needs to improve on ahead of their next outing.

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Labasa will now turn their attention to a clash against Ba FC, with the side expecting a much tougher challenge.

“We look to our next job, which is Ba. They are one of the best teams in the competition, and we are looking forward to playing against them.”

The match also marked a special occasion for the team, with three Labasa players making their debut appearances today.