Man killed by 13ft shark in Western Australia

[Source: BBC]

A 38-year-old man has been killed by a 13ft (4m) shark in Western Australia.

On Saturday, the man was bitten just before 10:00 (02:00 GMT) at Horseshoe Reef – north-west of the popular Rottnest Island near the city of Perth, local police said.

Aerial footage showed the man being rushed to shore by boat where paramedics and police performed CPR at the Geordie Bay jetty, local media ABC reported.

“Sadly the man was unable to be revived,” a police spokesperson said.

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The attack is the first fatal incident in Western Australia since March last year, when a surfer was mauled off a remote beach.

Perth’s Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development told AFP news agency it received a report the man had been bitten by the great white shark.

The department urged the public to take “additional caution” in waters around the area.

Since records began in 1791, there have been almost 1,300 recorded shark attacks in Australia, with more than 260 of them resulting in death.

Earlier this year in January, four shark attacks were reported along the New South Wales coast over two days.

One of the victims included 12-year-old Nico Antic who jumped from a rock into the Sydney Harbour and was attacked by a suspected bull shark.

He died a week later, with his parents saying in a joint statement they were “heartbroken”.