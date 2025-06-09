Manchester City's Erling Haaland to make film debut

Erling Haaland is stepping into the film world with a role in the movie ViQueens. (AP PHOTO)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is to voice a fierce Viking warrior in a new animated film.

Haaland – who hails from Norway – stars as Natch in ViQueens, a family animated adventure-comedy that follows fearless Vikings Ingrid and Hedvig on their expedition from Norway to China.

Norwegian director Harald Zwart, 60, told The Hollywood Reporter: “As a Norwegian storyteller making a Viking adventure for a global audience, having Erling Haaland join ViQueens feels incredibly exciting.

“Erling has already become a kind of real-life Viking icon around the world – powerful, fearless, and uniquely Norwegian. Bringing him into this universe as himself gives the film an unexpected energy and authenticity that felt completely right for this story.”

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Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media, said: “Erling Haaland transcends sports – he’s a global cultural figure.

“His involvement brings another exciting dimension to a film that already combines international adventure, humour, and emotional storytelling in a way we believe will resonate with audiences everywhere.”

ViQueens will see Haaland, 25, join a star-studded cast, including pop singer Rita Ora and actor Ella Purnell, who voice lead characters Hedvig and Ingrid respectively.

ViQueens is due to launch in Norway on Christmas Day