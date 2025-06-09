Bula FC’s OFC Pro League run ends in heartbreak

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC’s OFC Pro League campaign has come to an end after a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time defeat to Vanuatu United FC in Auckland.

The Fijian side looked on course to force penalties after leading for much of the contest, but a dramatic late equaliser and extra-time winner ended Bula’s hopes of progressing further in the competition.

Bula struck first through Josaia Sela in the 18th minute and defended resolutely for most of the match against a determined Vanuatu United outfit.

However, Vanuatu United found a breakthrough deep into stoppage time, with Soromon scoring in the 90th plus 11th minute to force extra time.

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With momentum swinging in their favour, Vanuatu United eventually sealed victory in the 120th minute through King.

Vanuatu United moves on to face South Melbourne United in the semifinal.