PM issues personal apology to Vanua o Noco

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has issued a personal apology to the Vanua o Noco after failing to acknowledge the traditional leadership and people of Noco during his Girmit Day address.

In a statement released following the event, the Prime Minister expressed regret for not recognizing Na Turaga na Roko Tui Noco and the people of the Vanua o Noco, acknowledging their longstanding contributions and support to the nation and local communities.

Rabuka described the omission as an oversight and offered his sincerest apology.

The Prime Minister says he holds deep personal respect for the chiefly household of Noco, reflecting on his early military career and connections with the late Tui Noco and his family.

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He says that the late Tui Noco served as a Warrant Officer and Drum Major in the military when he first joined the army.

Rabuka also recalled that two nephews of the late Tui Noco later served in the Infantry Company he commanded and eventually became successors to the chiefly title.

The Prime Minister says that as Fiji commemorates Girmit Day and reflects on themes of unity, reconciliation, and shared nationhood, it is important for all communities to acknowledge one another with humility and grace.