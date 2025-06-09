Auvray hints at tactical shift for playoff clash

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray says his side may return to a more defensive approach ahead of today’s crucial OFC Pro League semifinal playoff against Vanuatu United.

After three demanding Leaders Group matches, Auvray believes Bula FC must rediscover the defensive discipline that helped shape their earlier success in the tournament.

The coach admitted the side became more attack-minded during recent games, which created additional space for opponents to exploit.

“We’ve been very, very strong on defence, and we decided to be a little more offensive-minded.”

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Despite being pleased with aspects of the team’s attacking play, Auvray acknowledged the tactical shift also exposed weaknesses at the back.

“We played really well, but we may have created a little more space behind us by attacking.”

With a must-win playoff now ahead, the French coach says Bula may need to adopt a more practical approach to secure the result.

“We may have to come back to something a little more pragmatic for that game.”

Bula FC faces Vanuatu United today with a place in the OFC Pro League semi-finals on the line.

The match kicks off at 3pm and will air live on FBC2.