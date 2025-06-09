Fiji ratifies 2024 US Fisheries Treaty Amendments

Fiji has officially ratified the 2024 amendments to the US Multilateral Treaty for Fishing Access, strengthening its long-term commitment to regional fisheries cooperation and securing continued economic support for the country’s fisheries sector.

The instrument of ratification was deposited yesterday by Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forests Saimone Tauvoli to the Government of Papua New Guinea, the official depositary of the treaty, during the 142nd Annual Officials Forum Fisheries Committee Meeting in Wellington, New Zealand.

The move follows the completion of Fiji’s domestic legislative processes and formally confirms the country’s participation in the extended treaty arrangement.

The updated agreement extends the South Pacific Tuna Treaty from 2023 to 2033 following successful renegotiations concluded in June 2024.

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Government says the ratification allows Fiji to continue participating in the management and governance of tuna resources across the Pacific region while benefiting from the treaty’s economic and development provisions.

Tauvoli said the agreement will support the implementation of modernised measures aimed at strengthening sustainable fisheries management and securing important revenue streams for Pacific Island countries.

As part of the agreement, Fiji also acknowledged the United States Government’s commitment to the Pacific through an annual payment of US$60 million distributed among treaty member countries under the Economic Assistance Agreement.

The government noted that the decade-long funding arrangement provides greater certainty for development planning and continued investment in maritime security and community welfare.

The US Multilateral Treaty, commonly known as the South Pacific Tuna Treaty, governs access for US-flagged purse seine fishing vessels to operate within the Exclusive Economic Zones of Pacific Island member states.