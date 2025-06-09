Employers call for caution on living wage demand

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The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has warned that calls for an $8 National Living Wage could further strain the economy and trigger internal disruptions for businesses already facing global economic pressures.

This follows calls by the Fiji Trades Union Congress for Fiji to adopt a National Living Wage system of $8 an hour, replacing the current minimum wage framework.

Speaking to FBC News, FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard says businesses, workers and government must work together to protect the economy amid growing global uncertainty.

Bernard says Fiji is already facing economic volatility, with the Asian Development Bank and World Bank projecting slower growth.

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He warns that introducing such a wage system without careful consideration could place further pressure on businesses and the wider economy.

“We should be making sure that we’re working together, unions, employers and government to buffer any sort of internal disruptions.”

Bernard says unions must ensure their recommendations are backed by proper research and a clear understanding of the economic implications.

He adds wage discussions should be evidence-based and balanced against the realities faced by employers and the broader economy.