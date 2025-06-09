Rewa upset Ba as Fiji FACT lineup confirmed

[Source: Ba FC/ Facebook]

Rewa produced one of the biggest results of the Extra Premier League round after defeating Ba 3-2, while the final lineup for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT has now officially been confirmed.

The Delta Tigers stunned the Men in Black in a thrilling five-goal encounter, tightening the race near the top of the standings and handing Ba a costly defeat in its push for first place.

Elsewhere, Lautoka secured a valuable 2-1 victory over Nadi, while Nadroga boosted its campaign with an impressive 4-1 win against Suva FC.

Navua and Nasinu were forced to settle for a point each after battling to a 1-all draw.

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Following the latest round of matches, Nadroga officially secured qualification for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT tournament in Labasa, completing the eight-team lineup for one of Fiji football’s biggest tournaments.

The confirmed teams for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT are Labasa, Ba, Rewa, Lautoka, Suva, Navua, Nasinu, and Nadroga.