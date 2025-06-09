Semenyo magic hands Man City 1-0 FA Cup win over Chelsea

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo produced a moment of magic ​to win the FA Cup this morning, a 1-0 victory over Chelsea completing an English cup double for Pep Guardiola’s ‌side.

Forward Semenyo turned and deftly back-heeled the ball past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from an Erling Haaland cross in the 72nd minute to delight the City supporters.

“Everything happened so fast to be honest,” Ghana’s Semenyo, who joined City in January, told the BBC. “It came straight to me and I had to improvise ​myself as quickly as I can.”

“I have never competed for trophies like this before, so everything ​is new to me. Hopefully, we can finish the job off.”

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The former Bournemouth player’s ⁠goal sparked what had been a cautious game into life with both sides having chances in the last ​20 minutes, Rayan Cherki forcing a fine save from Sanchez and teammate Matheus Nunes hitting the post.

City captain ​Bernardo Silva, who is leaving at the end of the season, described the victory as very special.

“It’s really nice to finish this way and maybe we can still have a small dream that we can still fight for the Premier League,” the Portugal ​midfielder said.

City trail leaders Arsenal by two points in the title race going into the last two games ​of the season.

Semenyo said: “I don’t think there will be much celebration tonight – it is getting ready for Tuesday.”

City face sixth-placed ‌Bournemouth in ⁠the league on Tuesday.