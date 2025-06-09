Jackson questions Drua response after bye week defeat

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson admits his side’s performance in yesterday’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 50-35 loss to the NSW Waratahs fell well below expectations, particularly after coming off a bye week.

The Drua struggled early in the match at HFC Bank Stadium, conceding points through defensive lapses and failing to match the intensity shown by the visitors during the opening stages.

Jackson was critical of the team’s start, saying the performance did not reflect the preparation done throughout the week.

“The first 20 minutes is not what we trained.”

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The Drua coach also acknowledged the Waratahs deserved credit, despite arriving with a youthful squad and facing several challenges surrounding their campaign.

“Fair play to the Waratahs… they brought a pretty young team.”

Jackson questioned whether his players might have underestimated the opposition, particularly with the lack of energy and defensive execution shown early in the game.

“They played from around the back of the lineout that we’d practiced all week to defend… and we didn’t do it.”

The coach also took responsibility for the team’s performance and admitted the extended break may not have benefited the side as expected.

“I take it on my shoulders… the boys needed a rest, but we’ve found out a rest isn’t ideal for us.”

Jackson says the coaching staff will now reassess their approach moving forward as the Drua continue their push toward the playoffs.

The Drua travel to Perth next week to take on the Western Force.