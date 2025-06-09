Democracy must include everyone: PSDN

The Pacific Sexual and Gender Diversity Network is calling on Pacific leaders to take stronger action to protect the rights and safety of LGBTQIA+ people as Fiji and the region mark International Day Against LGBTQIA+ Discrimination, also known as IDAHOBIT Day, today.

This year’s global theme, “At the heart of democracy”, focuses on equality, inclusion, and the protection of human rights for all people.

Interim Chief Executive Loata Tucika says democracy cannot be selective and governments must ensure that all citizens are protected equally, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or sex characteristics.

Tucika says while leaders across the Pacific often speak about democracy, equality, and inclusion, many LGBTQIA+ people continue to face discrimination, exclusion, bullying, and stigma.

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She says the consequences are being felt daily by young people, families, workers, and communities who often feel unsafe or rejected.

Tucika also raised concerns about the rise of anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric and policies in some parts of the world, warning Pacific leaders not to allow fear and misinformation to influence decision-making in the region.

The organisation is now calling on governments, faith leaders, institutions, and communities to commit to stronger anti-discrimination protections, safer schools and workplaces, improved healthcare access, legal protections, and better representation for people of diverse sexual orientations and gender identities.

Tucika says leadership requires courage and urged leaders across Fiji and the Pacific to take meaningful action to ensure democracy and human rights are upheld for everyone.