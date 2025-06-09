Girmit Open doubles as Pacific Games golf trials

The 2026 Girmit Open has teed off at the Fiji Golf Club with added significance this year, as the tournament also serves as the official Pacific Games trials for Fiji’s golf team.

Elite golfers from around the country are competing not only for the Girmit Open title, but also for a chance to represent Fiji on the international stage.

Major sponsor Extra Supermarket says it is proud to continue supporting the tournament, which it says brings together sport, community and national pride.

“We truly value being part of this tournament and supporting an event that continues to bring people together through sport. We are committed to the communities we serve, and it is inspiring to see our local athletes working hard and striving for excellence, especially with the Pacific Games approaching. We are proud to support an event that combines high-level competition and the warm community spirit Fiji is known for.”

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Extra Supermarket has contributed more than 20-thousand dollars towards the tournament, including cash and shopping vouchers.

The Girmit Open continues to grow in status, offering both elite competition and a strong platform for emerging golfers across the country.

Attention now turns to which players will rise to the occasion and book their place in the Fiji team for the Pacific Games.