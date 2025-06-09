12 left homeless after Nadi fire

Twelve people have been left homeless after a massive fire destroyed two homes at Vunayawa Settlement in Natalau, Sabeto, yesterday morning.

The blaze broke out at around 3:43 am, prompting an emergency response from the National Fire Authority’s Nadi Fire Station.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 4am to find two neighboring homes fully engulfed in flames.

The houses, which had six bedrooms in total and were made of concrete and corrugated iron, were completely destroyed.

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The first home belonged to 58-year-old farmer Kinijoji Vuda, while the second belonged to Rosie Tours employee Vereimi Tidrasi.

Nine firefighters and two fire trucks were deployed to battle the blaze, using water from a hydrant located about three kilometers away to stop the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

The fire was brought under control by around 5:30am.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the fire has displaced 12 people who lost their homes and belongings.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the incident is heartbreaking and highlights the growing concern over structural fires across the country.

Sowane says Fiji has already recorded 10 fire-related deaths this year and is urging families to take fire safety seriously.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.