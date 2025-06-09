Israel kills Hamas armed wing leader Haddad in Gaza strike

[Source: Reuters]

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza killed the chief ​of Hamas’ military wing, the most senior official from the Palestinian militant group killed by Israel since ‌a U.S.-backed ceasefire agreement in October that was meant to halt fighting.

The Israeli military said on Saturday that Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in what it described as a precise strike on Gaza City on Friday. Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire started.

Hamas confirmed in ​a later statement that Haddad, who was born in 1970, was killed along with his wife and daughter. ​It described him as a central figure in directing combat operations.

At Al Aqsa Martyrs Mosque in ⁠central Gaza, a joint funeral was held on Saturday for Haddad, his wife and their 19-year-old daughter.

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Israel carried out at ​least two attacks on Gaza on Friday, killing seven Palestinians, including three women and one child, according to local medics.

​A Palestinian source said Haddad was killed in an Israeli strike on an apartment building.

On Saturday, two separate Israeli airstrikes killed at least three people, health officials said. Medics said two men were killed in a strike that targeted a vehicle near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza ​City, while another person was killed in Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the enclave. The Israeli military didn’t ​immediately comment on either of the incidents.