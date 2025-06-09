[Source: AAP News]

Sir David Beckham is Britain’s first billionaire sportsman.

The former England soccer team captain and his Spice Girls star wife, Victoria Beckham, have made it to second place in the annual Sunday Times Rich List.

The list gives a rundown of the UK’s wealthiest sports stars, with the publication reporting the couple’s value has doubled since 2025, bringing their net worth to an estimated £1.185 billion ($A2.208 billion).

The Sunday Times reports: “Sir David and his wife, Victoria, are now valued at £1.185 billion ($A2.208 billion), thanks to shrewd investments across football, food and drink, property and fashion.”

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“The valuation, compiled for the annual Sunday Times Rich List, makes Beckham the first British billionaire sportsman and means the couple’s wealth has more than doubled over the past year, when they were worth £500 million ($A932 million).”

The couple’s success has been put down to their lucrative endorsement deals as well as David’s ownership of the US soccer team Inter Miami CF and Victoria’s namesake fashion and beauty line.

They have come in at number two in the list of wealthiest sports figures behind Formula 1 businessman Bernie Ecclestone and his family, with a value of £2 billion ($A3.7 billion).

The Beckhams placed ahead of Matchroom Sport boss Barry Hearn and his son Eddie Hearn, who are in third with £1.035 billion ($A1.928 billion). Gymshark boss Ben Francis

landed in fourth place with £800 million ($A1.5 billion) and Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton in fifth with £425 million ($A792 million).

Other stars named in the top 10 include golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, footballer Harry Kane, and tennis ace Sir Andy Murray.

The huge boost for the Beckhams comes after a turbulent few months for the couple as their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, went public with a series of explosive claims accusing his parents of ruining his wedding to model Nicola Peltz in 2022, and prioritising their “brand” above all else.

Brooklyn, who is estranged from his parents and lives in the United States, also made it clear he has no desire to reconcile with his “performative” family.