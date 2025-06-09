Drua Women held to a 27-all draw by Waratahs Women

The McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women side was held to a 27-all draw by the NSW Waratahs Women in their warm up match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

The visitors scored the first points of the match through an unconverted try for a 5-0 lead before the Drua replied with an unconverted try to second five eighth, Josifini Neihamu to level the score at 5-all after 17 minutes of play.

The Waratahs regained the lead, 2 minutes later with an unconverted try.

Michellae Stolz scored a converted try in the 23rd minute to give the home side a 12-10 lead.

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But the Waratahs recovered and grabbed another try, this time with a successful conversion to give them a 17-12 lead in the 25th minute, before Kolora Lomani gave the Drua the lead again, 19-17, 2 minutes later, with a converted try.

The game went into the break with the Drua holding that slight lead.

The second half was a tight contest as it took more than 20 minutes for the scores to change.

Waratahs scored the first points of the second half through a converted try to take a 24-19 lead after 64 minutes.

Neihamu scored her second try of the match in the 68th minute to level the score at 24-all with the conversion missing.

The visitors converted a penalty kick at goal in the 72nd minute to take a 27-24 lead.

The Drua levelled the score in the final minute with a converted kick at goal.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Men will take on the NSW Waratahs at 4.35pm this afternoon.